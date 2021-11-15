“John Gibbs is a fabulous talent who loves the State, our Military, and our Vets,” Trump said in a statement that called Meijer a “RINO.”
Gibbs, who is Black, served on Trump’s 1776 Commission, which aimed to promote “patriotic education” in schools. His campaign website says he helped churches in Japan reach the homeless and worked as a software developer in Silicon Valley. He has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s from Harvard University.
Gibbs is among four Republicans challenging Meijer for his seat in western Michigan. The state’s redistricting commission has yet to finalize congressional districts.