While eviscerating Democrats’ policies, Trump said he respects members of the party for sticking together.

“They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst,” he said.

Trump called on the Republicans “to get tougher and fight.”

“We have some that are great fighters. But they have to get tougher and fight because the Democrats are trying to hurt the Republican Party for the election, which is coming up,” he said, insisting the party would do well.

Still, he accused Democrats of opening the impeachment investigation only because they believe it will help them in the 2020 election.

“I think they want to impeach me because it’s the only way they’re going to win,” he said.

