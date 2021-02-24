As with much of what happens in Congress, the hearing broke along partisan lines. Connolly, the subcommittee chairman, and other Democrats supported Biden’s early actions to overturn Trump’s decisions, and Republicans defended Trump. His legacy hung over the hearing as if he were not a twice-impeached former president who had left town.

As with Trump’s workforce policies, advocating a fire-feds-faster ethos was the main thrust of Republican arguments.

Biden’s actions included rescinding three Trump executive orders issued in May 2018 that severely undermined federal labor organizations and expedited the federal firing process. Biden also overturned a Trump order that would have moved certain federal workers into a new workplace category, called Schedule F, where they would be without the civil service protections available to others.

Trump also instigated a month-long partial government shutdown that hit federal employees as workers and as consumers of government services, prohibited most elements of federal workplace diversity training, relocated certain federal agencies out of the Washington area against employee protests and tried to freeze federal pay.

Republicans argued that Trump was good for federal employees and said the workers appreciated his actions, notions vigorously rebuffed by Democratic lawmakers from the D.C. region, who represent a significant portion of the 2.1 million government workers.

Citing federal employee surveys, Rep. Jody Hice (Ga.), the top Republican on the panel, suggested that Trump was a godsend to federal employees. Referring to the title of the hearing, “Revitalizing the federal workforce,” Hice said, “I’d like to start by questioning the premise of this hearing, which, as the title suggests, it is in a bad state. It is not.”

Federal employee job satisfaction rose under Trump, Hice said, adding: “Federal employees were happier under Donald Trump than they were Barack Obama.”

That’s debatable.

The best employee engagement score during the Trump administration was 62.2 out of 100 in 2018, according to the Partnership for Public Service, a think tank that uses government employee survey data to track morale for the annual Best Places to Work in the Federal Government report. That’s an almost three-point rise from Obama’s last year. But the all-time high mark was under Obama in 2010, with a score of 65.

Following Hice’s theme, James Sherk, the former White House domestic policy special assistant who was a driving force behind Trump’s orders, said “federal employees themselves express frustration that their agencies rarely remove poor performers. President Trump signed several executive orders designed to make it easier for agencies to do so.”

Trump’s legacy endures — and not just in congressional debates.

Although Biden moved quickly to overturn the former president’s directives, “almost every element of the Trump executive orders remains in place,” complained Everett B. Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union of government workers.

If the Biden administration is not as aggressive at enforcing the new president’s orders revoking Trump’s directives as the previous administration was in enforcing them, “then not much will really change,” Kelley said.

Certainly, the rhetoric has changed, and messaging matters.

Janice R. Lachance, a director of the Office of Personnel Management during the Clinton administration, recalled Trump’s offensive language linking federal employees to the “deep state” and describing them as “swamp dwellers.”

“Over time, those calls turned into practices that often silenced the government’s experts and distorted evidence and accepted science in the interest of advancing a political agenda. This led to a number of proposals that could have gutted the merit-based civil service system,” she said.

“For example, public health experts were kept from discussing important covid-19 information with the American people, and when the experts were allowed to speak, their advice was often contradicted, leaving the public uncertain about strategies that could have helped control the spread of the pandemic.”

That contributed to the United States, with about 4 percent of the world’s population, suffering 20 percent of the confirmed covid-19 deaths.

Lachance also urged elevating the OPM director to the president’s Cabinet, a status she enjoyed that enabled “me to raise the visibility of personnel matters to the highest levels of government.”

Trump did the opposite, sidelining OPM and trying to gut it. During Trump’s four years in office, presidentially appointed directors led the agency for only about 11 months. Shortly after the hearing Tuesday, Biden nominated Kiran Ahuja, a former OPM chief of staff, to be agency director.

National Treasury Employees Union President Tony Reardon welcomed the appointment in a statement praising her knowledge, experience and commitment to “protecting the non-partisan civil service and ensuring that it reflects the diversity of the United States. OPM suffered these last four years with a revolving door of leadership and interim appointees who never fully committed to the agency and its mission.”