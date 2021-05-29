● In Michigan, county commissioners in Cheboygan County, which Trump won by nearly 2 to 1 over President Biden, heard from citizens pro and con last week as they considered whether to authorize an audit of their Dominion voting machines, based on claims that the equipment might have shifted votes. Calls for the audit in Cheboygan County followed a similar but unsuccessful effort to force an audit in Antrim County. Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state and a Democrat, warned county officials that such audits are not legal and that they should not turn over voting machines to unaccredited groups demanding audits.