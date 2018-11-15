President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn of the White House last month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Thursday lashed out anew at the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, calling his team of lawyers “a disgrace to our Nation” and accusing them, without evidence, of threatening witnesses to get answers they want.

Trump’s rant, in a pair of morning tweets, came a week after the installation of Matthew G. Whitaker as acting attorney general, a move many Democrats have said appears designed to curtail Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election.

Trump angrily dismissed a reporter’s question about that notion last week and said he had not spoken to Whitaker about the Russia probe before naming him to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Many of Trump’s complaints in Thursday’s tweets were familiar, but they took on heightened significance with Whitaker now overseeing Mueller’s probe, which is also examining whether Trump has obstructed justice.

The tweets also come as Trump spend time with his personal legal team this week to prepare written answers to questions from Mueller’s team.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess,” Trump wrote. “They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t care how many lives the ruin.”

He continued: “These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

In his tweets, Trump misstated Mueller’s background. A registered Republican, he was nominated to be FBI director in 2001 by President George W. Bush. In 2011, President Barack Obama gave his original 10-year term a two-year extension.

Mueller was tapped to be special counsel last year by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who started overseeing the Russia investigation after Sessions recused himself, citing his role in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

White House officials have sought in recent days to highlight their continuing cooperation with Mueller’s team despite Trump’s opinion of the probe.

During an appearance Thursday morning on CNN, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said he is concerned that Trump’s description of the “inner workings” of the Mueller investigation could signal that Whitaker is inappropriately sharing details about it with the president.

“Of course with this president, we don’t know. He may have simply made that up because he lies all the time,” said Nadler, who is in line to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee when Democrats take control of the House in January.

Nadler said it appears to him that Whitaker was appointed with the “express purpose of being a hatchet man to sabotage this investigation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been blocking a bipartisan effort to protect special counsel Mueller’s investigation through legislation, saying he has seen no evidence that the White House will shut it down.

The bill would give any fired special counsel the ability to swiftly challenge their termination before a panel of three federal judges.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department released a memorandum defending the legality of Trump’s appointment of Whitaker, rejecting criticism from some lawyers that the move violates the Constitution.

Since the announcement last week, some have charged that Whitaker, who served as the chief of staff to Sessions, is ineligible to serve as head of the Justice Department because he is not a Senate-confirmed official.

On Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, a Democrat, asked a federal judge to block Whitaker’s appointment, arguing that Rosenstein should instead take on the role.

Devlin Barrett and Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report. .