“This administration does not take their cues from Republican criticism, nor from the former president of the United States of America,” Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris, said on a call with reporters last week. “We have said, over a number of different occasions — and the vice president has said, over the course, over the last three months — that she would go to the border. She has been before. She would go again. She would go when it was appropriate, when it made sense.”