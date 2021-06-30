The border visit in particular offers Trump the opportunity to attack President Biden and Democrats on immigration, an issue the former president has made a centerpiece of his political identity and one that Republicans view as a weakness for Democrats.
“Illegal aliens are overrunning their borders,” Trump said at a rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. Our poor borders — they were so perfect. They were so good.”
The trip also comes as Trump’s attorneys are battling to prevent prosecutors in Manhattan from pursuing criminal charges against his company over its business dealings, a prospect that he and his allies have portrayed as politically motivated.
Trump arrives in the Rio Grande Valley five days after Vice President Harris visited the border on the other side of the state. Republicans spent weeks criticizing Harris for not traveling to the border after being tasked with working to address the root causes of migration, and Trump has been eager to join the chorus in taunting Harris.
“Kamala Harris, your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason: that I announced that I was going,” Trump said at his Saturday rally. “If I didn’t do that, I don’t know if she was ever going to go.”
During his visit, Trump will attend a border security briefing with state officials and law enforcement Wednesday morning, which will be followed by a tour of the “unfinished border wall,” according to Abbott’s office. He will then participate in a town hall, moderated by Fox News’s Sean Hannity.
Since the day he announced he was running for president, Trump has made immigration a signature part of his agenda, promising to build a wall that Mexico would pay for. He failed on that promise, as the government largely focused on replacing existing structures — efforts paid for by U.S. taxpayers — during his presidency. But as Republicans continue to tie themselves to Trump politically, they have echoed the former president in calling for restrictive immigration policies and enhanced border security. Abbott, who is hosting Trump on Wednesday, has vowed to finish the construction of the border wall.
“Texas is going to do what the Biden administration is refusing to do,” Abbott said on Fox News. “Texas is going up step up and secure our border. We will be using every tool available to us under the law.”
Biden has sought to reverse the Trump administration’s approach to immigration on many fronts. His administration canceled construction contracts for further walls at the border, has worked to rebuild the asylum system and has focused on addressing poverty and violence in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala as a way to stem migration.
But the Biden administration has also struggled to find its footing on the issue. In the early months of his presidency, Biden’s team stumbled with a surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border, as shelters became overwhelmed and officials strained to process the influx of children. The situation at the border has improved, but the administration has not rescinded the Trump-era public health rule that allows the United States to expel migrants, including people seeking asylum, during the coronavirus pandemic.
During her trip Friday, Harris traveled to El Paso, where she toured the port of entry and border operations and met with immigration advocates.
“This has been a trip that also is connected with the obvious point: If you want to deal with a problem, you can’t just deal with the symptom of the problem, you got to figure out what caused it to happen,” Harris told reporters during the trip.
In March, Biden gave Harris the assignment of addressing the root causes of migration, and her first foreign trip to Guatemala and Mexico was part of that work.
Aides to the vice president say Trump’s planned trip had no impact on Harris’s travel schedule, but they did not explain why last week was chosen.
“This administration does not take their cues from Republican criticism, nor from the former president of the United States of America,” Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Harris, said on a call with reporters last week. “We have said, over a number of different occasions — and the vice president has said, over the course, over the last three months — that she would go to the border. She has been before. She would go again. She would go when it was appropriate, when it made sense.”