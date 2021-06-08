He argued that there is “overwhelming and compelling” evidence to support the claim — although he provided none. He said that “somewhere in the neighborhood of 900,000 to 1.7 million noncitizens voted in the 2020 presidential election overwhelmingly for Joe Biden,” but provide no data to back up those numbers.
Brooks latest comments echo his claims from last December and early January. They come even after dozens of failed court challenges, the certification of Biden’s victory and nearly five months after the January inauguration.
Last month, Trump endorsed Brooks, a lawmaker who has positioned himself on the rightmost edge of the Republican Party and who has emerged as one of the foremost promoters of the former president’s false claims of a stolen election.
Brooks led unsuccessful efforts in the House to challenge multiple states’ 2020 electoral vote tallies, and he was a featured speaker at the Jan. 6 “Save America” rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.
A Brooks spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Mo Brooks accuses investigator of ‘unlawfully sneaking’ into his home to serve Democrat’s lawsuit over Jan. 6
In a rebuke of Trump last December, Attorney General William P. Barr said the Justice Department found no voting fraud “on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Two other candidates are already in the GOP race — former ambassador Lynda Blanchard and Katie Boyd Britt, a former top Shelby aide who leads the Business Council of Alabama.
Brooks has previously made a similar argument to the one he made to the Washington Examiner. Late last year, he said the 2020 election was marked by “the worst election theft in the history of the United States” and again claimed, without evidence, that Trump would have won if only “lawful votes” had been counted.
If elected to the Senate next year, he likely would face a vote during his tenure on upholding the 2024 election results or challenging them.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.