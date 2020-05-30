The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in June in the U.S., but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans.
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Florida that he had not yet set a new date, but he said the gathering could take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations. He also said it might wait until after the November election.
