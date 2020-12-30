“Also won the other Swing States,” Trump claimed, continuing a series of false claims he has made since President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner nationally.

Trump’s latest criticism of Kemp came in a tweet that urged his supporters to watch a broadcast of a hearing in Atlanta on purported election irregularities.

In fact, no credible evidence of widespread fraud has emerged in Georgia or other states since the Nov. 3 election. Biden’s narrow victory has withstood multiple recounts and other examinations of the voting process, including some spurred by Trump’s unfounded allegations of fraudulent mail-in ballots.

On Tuesday, the Georgia secretary of state’s office announced the results of a signature audit conducted of mail-in ballots from the election cast in Cobb County.

Working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the secretary of state’s office said it reviewed signatures on 15,118 ballot envelopes, finding none were fraudulent and that all but two included signatures that matched that of the voter on file — demonstrating that election officials who examined the signatures before the vote had a 99.99 percent accuracy rate.

Kemp’s office did not immediately respond Wednesday to the president’s tweet.

Kemp has come under heavy criticism from Trump, including in tweets late Tuesday night.

“I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse,” Trump wrote. “Nobody can be this stupid.”

Trump’s tweets included a reference to a conspiracy theory involving the brother of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). As multiple fact-checkers have pointed out, Raffensperger doesn’t have a brother.