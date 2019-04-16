President Trump, ever the media critic, remarked on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Fox News town hall, calling it “so weird” and noting that anchor Bret Baier, who has been critical of Trump in the past, was “so smiley and nice” to Sanders.

Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading Democratic candidate for president, participated in a wide-ranging hour-long town hall Monday night hosted by Fox New and moderated by Baier and Martha MacCallum. The president apparently tuned in for it.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?” Trump tweeted midmorning Tuesday.

Trump’s use of “we” got people thinking. Was it simply the royal “we”? Or was he counting himself among Fox News viewers, or referring to himself as part of Fox?

Baier, who sees himself as a straight news reporter in a network known for its right-leaning commentators, responded to Trump’s remarks.

“Thanks for watching Mr. President — we’d love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport — it’s been awhile. We cover all sides,” Baier tweeted.

But the president was not the only one voicing displeasure at Sanders’s appearance. The criticism began with Fox News host Sean Hannity, who, borrowing Trump’s moniker for Sanders, said at the start of his show: “We saw Crazy Bernie on the air tonight. Whew. That was hard to watch. Bernie Sanders for two hours! Wow. Gee, let’s hear every Communist idea we possibly can.”

Then on “Fox & Friends,” Trump’s favorite show, host Brian Kilmeade said Sanders’s town hall “got a little tiresome after an hour.”

One key moment during the town hall that may have irked conservatives, and may explain why Trump put “audience” in quotes, was when Baier asked attendees whether they would be willing to give up their private health insurance from work to transition to a government-run health system that resembled Sanders’s Medicare-for-all proposal.

Many in the audience cheered.