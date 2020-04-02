“The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s #1 Supporter,’” wrote Michael S. Glassner, the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign. “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The letter also quotes tweets from Trump last month in which he endorsed Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, in the GOP runoff, scheduled for July 14. In November, the winner will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who won a special election in 2017 to replace Sessions, who had joined Trump’s Cabinet.

“We want to be absolutely clear about it: President Trump and the Trump Campaign unambiguously endorse Tommy Tuberville,” Glassner wrote in the letter dated Tuesday. “We demand that you and your campaign immediately stop circulating mailers — or any other similar communication — that wrongly suggest otherwise.”

The letter was first reported by the New York Times.

The Sessions campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Sessions spokesman told the Times that the fundraising solicitation was developed before Trump endorsed Tuberville in early March.

Sessions has drawn Trump’s ire since early 2017, when he recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 election.

Sessions was an early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid, often appearing with the candidate at rallies. Sessions said that under Justice Department guidelines, that relationship should keep him on the sidelines of the Russia investigation, and he recused himself from the probe.

Several events subsequent to Sessions’s recusal led to the appointment of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose investigation Trump repeated referred to as a “witch hunt” and publicly blamed Sessions for allowing it to continue.

In tweets and public comments over the months after Sessions’s recusal, Trump accused him of being “beleaguered” and lacking loyalty. Privately, Trump derided Sessions as “Mr. Magoo,” a cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling.