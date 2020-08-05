The July fundraising figures are a reversal from the previous two months, when Biden outpaced Trump in both May and June with the help of an aggressive virtual fundraising schedule featuring high-profile surrogates who drew millions of dollars per event. Trump largely halted his in-person fundraising when the coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions went into effect in March.

But Trump resumed big-money fundraisers in June, while his robust online fundraising effort through the RNC and campaign continued to churn. And in July, he appeared at a $580,600-per-couple private fundraiser and at a virtual high-dollar fundraiser as well.

Trump is slated to headline fundraising events in the Hamptons this week, according to CNBC. And Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House senior adviser, appeared at a virtual fundraiser Wednesday that reportedly drew $4 million.

Biden continued to close the cash-on-hand gap. Trump reported entering August with more than $300 million, and Biden reported about $294 million.

The official fundraising figures will be made public by the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 20.

The Trump campaign and RNC recently announced hiring 300 additional field staffers for a total of more than 1,500, according to the campaign.

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s reelection continues to grow as July’s massive fundraising totals prove,” Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Voters express their support for President Trump in many different ways and donating to his campaign is one of the most personal, because they feel invested in his successes and the future success of the country. The President’s support continues to increase while Joe Biden just posted a down fundraising month from his basement.”

Over the past two months, Biden has quickly expanded his big-money fundraising capability. The campaign on Wednesday noted that it had maintained its fundraising momentum from June, its biggest fundraising month so far, of $141 million.

