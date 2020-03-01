The unconventional advertising strategy is borne in part out of the campaign’s record fundraising, which has given Trump aides the freedom to explore novel ways to reach voters. Last week Trump’s campaign unveiled plans to open 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in urban areas to try to make inroads with the traditionally Democratic voting bloc.
The campaign is also discussing the possibility of a fundraising contest to give Trump supporters the opportunity to fly in the blimp.
The campaign has experimented with aerial advertising before, for instance, deploying airplane-towed banners the cities hosting Democratic debates.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.