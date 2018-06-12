Brad Parscale, manager of President Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, called to have CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta’s credentials pulled. (Richard Drew/AP)

President Trump’s campaign manager on Tuesday called for a CNN White House correspondent to have his media credentials pulled for asking questions while Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were signing an agreement at their Singapore summit.

Brad Parscale, who in February was named manager of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, took to Twitter to condemn the actions of Jim Acosta.

“Jim @Acosta should immediately have his press credentials suspended,” Parscale wrote. “He is an absolute disgrace!”

As Trump and Kim were signing the document in front of a small group of reporters, Acosta asked Trump: “Mr. President, did he agree to denuclearize?”

Trump looked up and responded, “We’re starting that process very quickly.”

[Trump muses about yanking news media credentials in response to negative coverage]

After another reporter posed a question, Acosta asked whether Trump and Kim had discussed Otto Warmbier, an American student who died last year after returning to the United States from a labor camp in North Korea. Trump did not respond.

At a subsequent news conference, Trump called on Acosta for a question, cautioning him to “be respectful.”

During his 2016 presidential bid, Trump’s campaign temporarily banned several news organizations from his rallies, including The Washington Post, citing dissatisfaction with the coverage.

Last month, Trump raised the prospect of taking away credentials from media outlets that he believes are reporting negatively on his administration.

“Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Take away credentials?”

CNN, in particular, has drawn Trump’s ire.

On Saturday, when a reporter at the Group of Seven economic summit in Quebec asked Trump a question, he asked what news outlet the reporter represented.

The reporter said CNN.

“I figured. Fake news CNN. The worst,” Trump responded.