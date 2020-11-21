Election officials are now set to rescan the ballots that they reviewed during the hand recount. The rescanning of ballots through counting machines likely will take less time than the week-long audit, which was the largest of its kind in U.S. history in terms of ballots manually recounted. Officials across the state had anticipated Trump’s request and have been preparing equipment and staff to respond accordingly.

But the machine recount likely will in some ways pose greater logistical and financial challenges to county election officials, who been laboring virtually nonstop since the Nov. 3 election amid challenging circumstances including the coronavirus. In addition, local and state elections officials are busy preparing for upcoming special elections, including the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in January.

Georgia state law does not require the campaign to pay for the recount, meaning the state’s taxpayers are set to finance the recount for the second time.

“Today, the Trump campaign filed a petition for recount in Georgia,” the Trump campaign said in a statement released Saturday night. “We are focused on ensuring that every aspect of Georgia State Law and the U.S. Constitution are followed so that every legal vote is counted.”

The Trump campaign said it continues to “insist on an honest recount in Georgia, which has to include signature matching and other vital safeguards,” and again alleged without evidence that “illegal ballots” were counted.