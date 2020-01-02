The Trump campaign’s haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president’s impeachment by the House last month. The campaign said the investigation and subsequent vote have motivated the supporters to rally around Trump.
“The president’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement.
