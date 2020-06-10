In a letter to CNN president Jeff Zucker, representatives of the Trump campaign questioned the methodology and timing of the poll, noting that it was largely conducted before better-than-expected unemployment numbers were released Friday.

“Media polls such as these are designed to manufacture an anti-Trump narrative and misinform and mislead actual voters,” the letter, dated Tuesday, said. “It’s a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President.”

While Trump has complained about polling dating back to the 2016 election, this is the first known time that he or his campaign have threatened legal action to suppress results.

The Trump campaign asked CNN to retract the poll “by publishing a full, fair, and conspicuous retraction, apology, and clarification to correct its misleading conclusions.” The letter also puts CNN “on notice” that it should preserve documents related to the production of the poll, which was conducted for the network by SSRS and released Monday.

Other recent polls have showed Biden leading Trump by significant margins, though none quite as large as the CNN survey, which was conducted somewhat later.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in late May, for example, showed Biden leading Trump by 10 points. Other polls that included early June survey dates have showed Biden leading by between seven and 11 points.

After the CNN poll was released Monday, Trump tweeted that he had hired Republican pollster McLaughlin & Associates “to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving.”

The letter to Zucker, signed by Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, and Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser, references claims by McLaughlin & Associates that not enough Republicans were polled and that CNN should have surveyed registered voters rather than likely voters.

Many pollsters report results among the voting-age population or registered voters during much of the campaign but switch to focusing on likely voters in the fall before an election, when turnout patterns are expected to become clearer.

“Likely voters” is not a fixed population but represents a pollster’s best estimation of who will turn out in a specific election based on respondents’ intention to vote, interest in the campaign and whether they have voted in previous elections.

