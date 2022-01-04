“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona—It will be a big crowd!” Trump said.
The former president had been planning to speak at his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Thursday night.
The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was launched by a mob trying to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win. It resulted in five deaths and injured about 140 members of law enforcement.
In his statement, Trump perpetuated his widely debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen, the false allegation that spurred many of his supporters to invade the Capitol.
“This is the Democrats’ Great Cover-Up Committee and the Media is complicit,” Trump said, adding, “Why is the primary reason for the people coming to Washington D.C., which is the fraud of the 2020 Presidential Election, not the primary topic of the Unselect Committee’s investigation? This was, indeed, the Crime of the Century.”
In recent days, some Senate Republicans had voiced unease about Trump’s plans for a press conference on the anniversary of the attack.
“Hopefully his comments will be helpful, not harmful,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Tuesday.