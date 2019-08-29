President Trump announced Thursday that he is canceling a planned trip to Poland and will remain in the United States to monitor Hurricane Dorian, which is headed toward a potential landfall in Florida or elsewhere along the East Coast by early next week.

Vice President Pence will make the trip instead, Trump said.

“It’s something very important for me to be here. The storm looks like it could be a very, very big one indeed,” Trump said in the Rose Garden of the White House during an event focused on the new space command.

Trump was set to travel to Poland this weekend to participate in a World War II commemoration ceremony.

