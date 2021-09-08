Trump has also endorsed primary challengers against some of the other nine House Republicans who voted to impeach him. In recent days, he announced his endorsement of Michigan state lawmaker Steve Carra to face off against Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.), who has served in Congress for almost 35 years, and Joe Kent to challenge Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (Wash.). Earlier this year, Trump endorsed former campaign and White House aide Max Miller in a primary contest against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), holding a rally in June to highlight his desire to unseat the congressman over his impeachment vote.