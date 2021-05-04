That senator, Romney told me last October, was John Cornyn of Texas. Romney was then recalling the reaction among his colleagues when he stood alone among Republicans and cast his vote to impeach Trump in early 2020. “He [Cornyn] said, ‘I don’t agree with where you came out,’ but he said, ‘I would not want to be part of any group that was critical of someone who voted their conscience,’ ” Romney said in the interview. He said he was heartened by such reactions to his vote.