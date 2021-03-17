“We have a finite amount of vaccine in the city. We’ve been really, really careful to make sure that we’re using it in a way that prioritizes the most vulnerable people who are most at risk and most at risk of spreading it,” Lightfoot said in a news conference Wednesday. She added: “We just can’t have something like this happen again.”

Lightfoot said the city had asked for more details about the Trump tower vaccination event from its organizer, Loretto Hospital. The small hospital is located in a majority-Black neighborhood nine miles from Trump’s downtown tower and says its mission is to provide vaccines to the “minority communities hardest hit” by the pandemic.

The hospital did not respond to questions from The Washington Post on Wednesday. A day earlier, it had issued a statement saying that hospital executives had been “mistaken” about when hotel employees were eligible to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations at Trump’s Chicago tower — and the connection between that building and Loretto Hospital’s COO, Anosh Ahmed — were first reported by the news site Block Club Chicago.

Ahmed, 37, bought a 43rd-floor condominium in the Trump building last October for $2.7 million, according to real estate records. He did not buy the condo from Trump, but — as a condo owner — he likely pays management fees to Trump’s company.

Block Club Chicago also reported that Ahmed told acquaintances that he had vaccinated Eric Trump, the former president’s son and a top executive at the Trump Organization. Ahmed also sent to others a photo of himself posing with Eric Trump. At the time of the vaccinations, Chicago’s guidelines limited them to very vulnerable populations, including people over 65, prisoners, teachers and first responders.

Neither Ahmed nor Eric Trump responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post on Wednesday. On March 13, Eric Trump tweeted two photographs of the Chicago tower and the city’s skyline.

Loretto Hospital’s statement said its chief executive, George Miller, had authorized the vaccinations. Miller said that the 72 vaccinated Trump employees were “predominantly Black and brown,” and that the event was requested by Trump employees who live on Chicago’s West Side, near the hospital.