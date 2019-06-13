President Trump participates in an opioid roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump cited his frequent diplomatic meetings with foreign leaders as he sought Thursday to justify his contention in an interview that it wasn’t always necessary to notify the FBI if one is offered information about political opponents from a foreign government.

In morning tweets, Trump ticked off a series of recent meetings in an effort to tamp down outrage about an interview Wednesday with ABC in which he said would consider accepting foreign opposition research, despite concerns raised by the intelligence community and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III over Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day,” Trump said. “I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again.”

Trump also suggested that his response to questions by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos had been truncated when broadcast, saying “[t]hey purposely leave out the part that matters.” He offered no explanation of what he said that didn’t air.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos asked specifically about opposition research on political opponents and not about traditional diplomatic meetings.

Trump said he wouldn’t necessarily alert the FBI if a foreign country approached his campaign with “oppo research” about his Democratic challenger. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray has publicly advocated for notifying the FBI in such cases.

Trump dismissed the idea that his son, Donald Trump Jr., should have told the FBI about his 2016 contacts with the Russians, including the Trump Tower meeting Trump Jr. hosted after he was promised damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

“You’re a congressman, someone comes up and says, ‘I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI?” Trump asked.

“If it’s coming from Russia, you do,” Stephanopoulos said, pointing out that Al Gore’s campaign contacted the FBI when it received a stolen briefing book in 2000 and that the FBI director said recently that the agency should have been notified when the Trump campaign received an offer of information on Clinton.

“The FBI director is wrong,” Trump said.

His comments were widely rebuked by Democrats, including those in the crowded field of 2020 White House hopefuls, as well as congressional leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called Trump’s remarks “disgraceful, shocking” on the Senate floor Thursday morning and said “it’s as if the president had learned absolutely nothing in the past two years” from the FBI and Mueller’s investigation.

He called on Republicans to support bills to require reporting to the FBI when a foreign power offers a campaign assistance. “Very simple,” Schumer said. “This would say you’re required to by law. … Are Republican partners going to be with us on that?”

Speaking on the floor before Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not address Trump’s comments.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a frequent Trump ally, said in a statement Thursday that said “it should be practice for all public officials who are contacted by a foreign government with an offer of assistance to their campaign – either directly or indirectly – to inform the FBI and reject the offer.”

