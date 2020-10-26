“I simply cannot be part of an Administration that seeks . . . to replace apolitical expertise with political obeisance. Career Federal employees are legally and duty-bound to be nonpartisan; they take an oath to preserve and protect our Constitution and the rule of law . . . not to be loyal to a particular President or Administration,” he wrote.

AD

AD

Sanders has served in federal personnel positions across four decades, starting as a local labor relations officer for management and then holding senior positions at the Defense Department, the Internal Revenue Service, the Office of Personnel Management and the in intelligence community, among other roles.

Now the director of the School of Public Affairs at the University of South Florida, Sanders was appointed in 2018 to head the salary council, which oversees an annual comparison of federal vs. private-sector salaries and the locality-based pay system for a large majority of the 2.1 million executive branch employees.

His resignation comes just days after the latest annual meeting of the council, where Sanders argued for what he called the management point of view on several issues, including granting higher pay to federal employees working in certain areas. He also again questioned the methods the council uses in determining the “pay gap” with the private sector, which showed federal employees behind by 23 percent on average.

AD

AD

However, later that day, President Trump issued an executive order to redesignate career employees in “confidential, policy-determining, policymaking, and policy-advocating positions” as falling under rules that primarily apply to political appointees. Such “excepted service” positions do not require competition in hiring, or even public notice that a position is available, do not allow for union representation and do not allow for appeals of disciplinary actions, including firing.

In resigning, Sanders said that although he is a lifelong Republican, he “cannot in good conscience continue” to serve the administration. Trump’s order “seeks to make loyalty to him the litmus test for many thousands of career civil servants, and that is something I cannot be part of.

The White House released a statement Monday that did not directly address Sanders’s letter. “It should surprise no one that President Trump is increasing accountability in Washington,” the statement said. “This much-needed reform will improve the effectiveness of the federal government in essential policy-making positions.”

AD

AD

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) called Sanders’s resignation “unfortunate but honorable.”

“Everyone should be outraged by Trump’s radical attack on the federal workforce, which seeks to take America’s civil service back 137 years to a time when political loyalty was deemed more important than merit or skill,” he said in a statement.

Jacqueline Simon, a member of the salary council who often clashed with Sanders over policy matters, said: “It’s extremely late in the day to do the right thing, but he’s doing the right thing.”