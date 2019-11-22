China has warned it will retaliate against the U.S. if Trump signs a bill supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Trump didn’t say whether he’d veto the bill but said “we have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi.”

Trump says if it weren’t for him “thousands of people would have been killed in Hong Kong right now and you wouldn’t have any riots.”

