President Trump claimed Thursday that “money we save” from a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada would make good on his long-standing promise to have Mexico pay for a new Southern border wall.

Trump’s assertion, in a morning tweet, comes as he is lobbying Congress for $5 billion to help fund construction of the wall and threatening a partial government shutdown if he does not get his way.

In recent days, as the debate over the wall has come to the fore, Trump has faced renewed criticism for appearing to have abandoned his campaign pledge to make Mexico pay for it.

“I often stated, ‘One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall,’” Trump wrote on Twitter. “This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!”

Mexican officials have said there was no discussion in the trade-deal negotiations of mechanisms under which Mexico would pay for the wall.

In a contentious Oval Office meeting Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urged the president not to pursue a shutdown and instead take a deal that would provide $1.3 billion for border fencing by extending current levels of funding.

Trump raised the idea that some money for the wall could come from the newly renegotiated North American trade agreement, an idea that Pelosi dismissed.

David J. Lynch contributed to this report.