President Trump compared himself to Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh Saturday morning, following a fresh allegation that Trump sexually assaulted a woman in the mid-1990s.

Trump vehemently denied the accusation and said it was akin to the accusations of sexual assault that roiled Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the high court in 2018.

“People have to be careful because they are playing with very dangerous territory,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing to Camp David “When they do that, and it’s happening more and more, when you look at what happened to Justice Kavanaugh, and you look at what happened to others, you can’t do that for the sake of publicity.”

E. Jean Carroll, a magazine writer and advice columnist, alleges that in 1995 she encountered Trump at a high-end department store in Manhattan and agreed to help him shop for a gift for a woman. It was there, she says, that Trump attacked her in a dressing room. She is telling her story for the first time in a new book, excerpts of which were published in New York Magazine.

Carroll spoke to The Washington Post on Friday, as did a friend who Carroll confided in at the time. The friend corroborated the details of the alleged assault.

In a statement released Friday night, Trump said it never happened and that he did not know Carroll. Asked about it Saturday morning, Trump again said he had no idea who Caroll was.



President Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

When asked about a photograph that shows Trump from behind with his former wife, Ivana, and chatting with Carroll, Trump was dismissive.

“Standing with my coat on in a line, give me a break. With my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is,” he said.

Kavanaugh also denied knowing Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her at a house party in high school. Ford testified under oath in Congress about the incident.

Carroll’s accusation adds to those of at least 16 other women who have alleged Trump groped or kissed them without their consent.

Jill Harth, one of the women who has accused Trump, tweeted Saturday morning, “Deja Vu? Kudos to @ejeancarroll for coming forward with her account. Ironically, what happened to her was almost verbatim to what happened to me at Mar A Lago in 1993.”

Harth worked with Trump on a beauty pageant in Atlantic City and it was during their business dealings that she alleges Trump attempted to rape her.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), one of the 2020 Democratic candidates hoping to take Trump on, was asked about the latest allegation against him.

“We know Donald Trump’s character and it’s revealed every single day,” Warren said, according to a video posted to Twitter. “There aren’t any real surprises here other than the details.”