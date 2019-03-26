President Trump speaks to journalists, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), left, and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), before he attends the Republican Senate Caucus luncheon Tuesday on Capitol Hill. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

President Trump complained in a private lunch Tuesday with Senate Republicans about the amount of disaster aid designated for Puerto Rico, as lawmakers prepare for a standoff over funds for the island still struggling to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, according to multiple officials familiar with the meeting.

Aid for Puerto Rico has long been a fixation for Trump, who has asked advisers how to reduce money for the island and signaled that he won’t support any more aid beyond food stamp funds.

Inside the lunch on Tuesday, Trump began rattling off the amount of aid that had been designated for other disaster-hit states and compared it with the amount allocated for Puerto Rico following the 2017 hurricane, which he felt was too high, according to the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event.

Trump noted to GOP senators that Texas — also battered by a spate of hurricanes — was awarded $29 billion in aid while South Carolina got $1.5 billion to recover from their own storms. Trump then questioned why Puerto Rico was getting $91 billion in aid, according to two people familiar with his comments, indicating that this was too much compared to states on the mainland.

It’s unclear where Trump got the figure for Puerto Rico aid. One congressional official said it is difficult to quantify exactly how much aid the island has received to recover from Maria because of the way the money is disbursed.

The inspector general of the Department of Housing and Urban Development will review whether the White House has interfered with hurricane relief funding approved for Puerto Rico as part of a broader examination of the agency’s administration of disaster grants, a HUD inspector general attorney told a congressional committee Tuesday.

Congress has appropriated nearly $20 billion in HUD disaster relief funds for Puerto Rico, only $1.5 billion of which has been approved for spending.

[Puerto Rico faces food-stamp crisis as Trump privately vents about federal aid to Hurricane Maria-battered island]

The Senate is set to take up disaster-aid legislation drafted by Republicans later Tuesday. It allocates about $13.4 billion for states that have faced recent natural disasters such as hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. It also has $600 million in food stamps for Puerto Rico.

But Democratic leaders have already panned the GOP bill as insufficient. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) and her Senate counterpart, Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) said the legislation “does not adequately address the needs of the American citizens of Puerto Rico and other territories.”

The president’s Puerto Rico remarks were just one bit of an hour-long, freewheeling soliloquy at the Capitol with dozens of Senate Republicans, several who described Trump as being in a particularly good mood following the end of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

During the lunch, Trump boasted to senators that Mueller’s report — which according to Attorney General William P. Barr did not establish there was a criminal conspiracy between his campaign and Moscow — gave him a “clean bill of health,” according to attendees. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) described Trump as talking as if he had a “new lease on life” following the end of the special counsel’s probe, with the president discussing how difficult the process had been on his family and close friends.

Trump also discussed the potential trade deal with China and encouraged new efforts to write health-care legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, senators said. Trump also mocked the Green New Deal and told senators “don’t kill it yet” because he said he wanted to run against it next year.

“The president talks until he is through talking,” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said, describing the lunch.