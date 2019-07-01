President Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he walks from the Oval Office to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn of the White House last week. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Monday congratulated New Jersey’s Democratic-led legislature for passing a budget that did not include a proposal by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) to raise taxes on millionaires — a move Trump claimed would have driven high earners from the state.

Murphy was seeking to raise additional revenue by increasing the top marginal rate paid by those making more than $1 million from 8.97 percent to 10.75 percent. Fellow Democrats, who control both chambers of the state legislature, balked at the move. On Sunday, Murphy signed a budget bill without the provision.

“Congratulations to legislators in New Jersey for not passing taxes that would have driven large numbers of high end taxpayers out of the state,” Trump said in a tweet on Monday morning. “Many were planning to leave, & will now be staying. New York & others should start changing their thought process on taxes, fast!”

New Jersey was facing a government shutdown if the budget was not finalized by Sunday.

In remarks after Murphy signed the bill, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) criticized his push for a tax increase.

“Is the governor not going to be satisfied until we have the highest tax burden in the nation?” Sweeney asked.