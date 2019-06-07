President Trump gestures as he makes his way to Air Force One in Ireland on Friday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump could decide over the weekend to delay his plan to impose tariffs on Mexican imports if negotiations continue to go well over addressing the surge of migrants crossing the southern border, a senior White House official said Friday.

“There’s a long way to go still, that’s the bottom line,” Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, told reporters at the White House, adding that the administration plans to issue a “legal notification” Friday in advance of the imposition of 5 percent tariffs Monday.

“But I think that there is the ability, if negotiations continue to go well, that the president can turn that off at some point over the weekend,” Short said.

Short said that the negotiations taking place in Washington had been “wholly insufficient” Wednesday but that the White House was “more encouraged” as of Thursday.

Trump is scheduled to return to Washington from a trip to Europe late Friday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “our position hasn’t changed,” adding: “Tariffs are going to take effect on Monday.”

She also noted that talks with Mexican officials have been positive.

“They’ve made a lot of progress,” Sanders said. “The meetings have gone well, but as of now we’re still on track for tariffs on Monday.”

The Post reported Thursday that U.S. and Mexican officials are discussing the outlines of a deal that would dramatically increase Mexico’s immigration enforcement efforts and give the United States far more latitude to deport Central Americans seeking asylum.