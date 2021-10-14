The questioning is related to a lawsuit in state court in the Bronx, filed by four men of Mexican descent who were protesting outside Trump Tower in 2015. They wore Ku Klux Klan suits, and carried signs protesting Trump’s remarks about Latinos during his first presidential campaign.
The men say Trump’s security guards emerged from the building, grabbing their signs and pushing them. One of the men says that Trump’s then-head of security, Keith Schiller, struck him in the head with his fist.
Schiller has said he was trying to clear the sidewalk, and that he struck the man only after he was grabbed from behind.
Judge orders Trump to testify in case involving a 2015 fight between his security guards and protesters
Trump was not present during their confrontation. But the plaintiffs sued him anyway, saying that these were his employees — and that his campaign-trail rhetoric gave the impression that they could use force against protesters.
The testimony that Trump gives Monday could be used in a future trial, though no trial date has been set in the case. The case has been delayed by court fights over whether Trump should be forced to testify.
An attorney for Trump did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.