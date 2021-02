“We began it together four years ago and it is far from being over,” Trump said, of the political journey launched by his 2016 campaign. “Let there be no doubt we will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before.”

AD

AD

Trump’s speech came as he has been putting the finishing touches on a new political structure that he intends to use to cement his dominance over the GOP.

“We are not starting new parties,” he said. “We have the Republican Party. It is going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

Trump also launched an expected attack on President Biden, echoing many of the themes of his winning 2016 presidential campaign and its losing sequel in 2020. He alleged that Biden had “the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history,” before attacking the president for his shift on border security policy, the pace of school reopenings and his energy policies.

AD

He predicted withering Democratic losses in the 2022 midterms and a Democratic loss of the White House four years from now, prompting a standing ovation and chants of “USA!” and “Four more years!”

AD

He again repeated the false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which Democrats won.

“Actually as you know they just lost the White House,” he said, falsely of the Democratic Party. “But who knows, I might even decide to beat them for a third time.”

Trump took the stage immediately after the release of a 2024 presidential straw poll of conference attendees, conducted by Trump campaign pollster Jim McLaughlin.

The poll found that 68 percent of attendees wanted Trump to run again, and 55 percent supported Trump’s election in 2024, if he ran, with 21 percent supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. No other contender hit double digits.

AD

Without Trump as an option, DeSantis led the field with 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem with 11 percent. Former vice president Mike Pence was at 1 percent in the poll with Trump removed.

AD

The poll reflected a broader celebration of Trump’s term in office that coursed through the entire event. “The Make American Great Again movement is the base of our movement,” McLaughlin said before Trump took the stage.

Trump has made plans to start a new super PAC, which will be able to raise donations of unlimited size from corporations and individuals, while also exploring the possibility of drafting a bullet-pointed “America First” agenda, which fellow Republicans could sign onto in a show of fealty to his leadership.

AD

He is also moving quickly to formalize a process for endorsing candidates in Republican primaries, with a goal of punishing those Republicans who have criticized him in recent months. He formally backed a former White House aide, Max Miller, Friday as a primary opponent to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who was one of 10 Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment in January. A Trump adviser also has said he is preparing to endorse former Ohio party chair and Trump loyalist Jane Timken to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman in that state.

AD

Trump spent significant time defending his record in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, claiming to have “handed the new administration what everyone is now calling a modern day medical miracle,” with a variety of effective vaccines. He also attacked Biden for the slow pace of reopening the schools.

“On behalf of the moms, dads and children of America, I call on Joe Biden to get the schools open and get the schools open now,” he said.

AD

Hanging over the event was an ongoing dispute within the Republican Party and conservative movement over the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which Trump lost but continues to falsely say was stolen from him. Months of such baseless assertions led to a Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who sought to prevent legislators from certifying the election results.

AD

In private conversations, Trump has recently backed away from his unsubstantiated claims that voting machine hacking or election supervisor duplicity had been responsible for his loss, according to people who have spoken with him. But he has continued to claim he was the rightful winner of the election, including on Sunday.

Speakers at the conference repeatedly cited false claims of election fraud from the event’s stages.

AD

“My biggest honor today is going to be that, I think, we are going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and still the actual president of the United States, Donald Trump,” Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said earlier on Sunday. “We still have faith that the majority of the people of the United States voted for the president.”

Biden defeated Trump by 7 million votes nationally and his victories in key swing states like Georgia and Arizona were instrumental in delivering Biden a majority of the electoral votes. Biden has also maintained far higher approval ratings than Trump in his first weeks in office, with 56 percent of Americans saying last month in a Gallup poll that they approve of his presidency. Among Republicans, 34 percent in the same poll approved of Biden’s response to the pandemic.

AD

Trump’s speech was scheduled as the ultimate event of a three-day affair that attracted a wide array of elected Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Sens. Rick Scott (Fla.), Ted Cruz (Tx.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.).

AD

Trump continues to attract acclaim throughout the GOP, despite a second impeachment effort following the Trump-inspired riots at the U.S. Capitol in January. Three out of four Republican voters said in a recent Quinnipiac University poll that Trump should continue to play a prominent role in the party, and 89 percent of Republican voters said they opposed convicting Trump of his impeachment charges.

“When I walk around the floor here at CPAC, the amount of love for my father, for his policies, [is] absolutely incredible,” the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., told Fox News after speaking at the conference. His father’s critics, he said, were “backtracking really quick because as the Republican Party typically does, they don’t know how to read the room well.”

AD

Anthony Bouchard, a Wyoming state senator who’s challenging Cheney in the aftermath of her impeachment vote, said that he had been recognized all across the conference, and thanked for standing up for the president.

AD

“It looks like everybody wants to keep ‘America First’ policies, and she wants to go in some other direction,” Bouchard said.

Former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow used a 25-minute speech Sunday to argue that Biden was taking undeserved credit for coronavirus vaccinations, pointing out that an average of 1.3 million shots were delivered in Trump’s final days, and falsely suggesting that the pace was the same after Jan. 20. (On Saturday, a record 2.3 million vaccinations were administered.)

“He achieved successes jammed into four years that nearly every president couldn’t get done in eight years,” Kudlow said of Trump, whom he called “the boss.”

AD

Among the conference’s thousands of attendees, adulation for Trump and support for another run was overwhelming. Liz Matory, a 41-year old former congressional candidate in Maryland, said that she had been a Democrat for most of her life, came to the GOP through her opposition to legal abortion, and was reluctant to support Trump until he won the 2016 nomination. She never looked back.

“I would’ve preferred to have had a second term right now,” Matory said. “If he runs for 2024, he’ll win. Of course, I thought he won in 2020. He’s the only person who exists in our political scene who can afford it — financially, but also emotionally.”

Inside the Orlando Hyatt Regency, signs of support for the former president were everywhere, from Trump 2024 masks and flags to “MAGA hammocks” with stitching that read “Fake News” and “Save America.”

Supporters of the former president who hadn’t paid for CPAC tickets also held rallies outside, dwarfing a group of Democrats who’d gathered across the street on Sunday. Enrique Tarrio — the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence — mingled in the crowd, taking photos with supporters.

Trump fans waved flags and signs falsely accusing Biden of stealing the election and of more lurid crimes. Some wore merchandise from the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riots, while some argued that Trump should be returned to office even before the next election.

“Biden’s obviously not qualified, and Trump proved himself for four years,” said Richard Scott, 70, who’d written “Give Trump Back the Nuclear Codes” on his sign. “He’s still my president.”