In recent weeks, Trump has also expressed objections to removing Confederate statutes, threatening lengthy jail sentences for protesters who forcibly do so, and to renaming military bases that commemorate Confederate generals.

Princeton’s board of trustees voted last week to remove Wilson’s name, saying the late president’s segregationist policies a century ago make him an “especially inappropriate namesake” for a public policy school.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, Orange County, Calif., Democrats passed a resolution last week condemning film legend John Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made decades ago and called on the Orange County supervisors to remove his name and statute from the international airport in the county that serves the greater Los Angeles area.

“Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center,” Trump said in his Monday tweet. “Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity!”

Trump’s tweet came amid a flurry of other tweets and retweets, including one that included video of a white couple pointing guns at protesters in St. Louis as they marched by their residence on Sunday as part of an effort to pressure Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) to redirect city funds away from law enforcement.

AD

AD

Trump included no commentary of his own on the tweet, and the White House declined to comment on why he sent it or what message he was trying to convey.

Trump promoted a video Sunday that included a supporter of his shouting “white power” at counterprotesters, calling his supporters at the Florida retirement community where the demonstration occurred “great people.”

The tweet of the video was later removed, and a White House spokesman said Trump had not heard the racist language when he sent the morning tweet.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reiterated that point during a Monday morning appearance on Fox News.

“The president did not hear that phrase in that portion of the video,” she said. “When it was signaled to him that this was in there, he took that tweet down.”

AD

McEnany said Trump still supports the people who live in the retirement community.

AD

“His point in tweeting out that video was to stand with supporters, who are oftentimes demonized,” she said.