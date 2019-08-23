Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday that she was surprised President Trump canceled his visit to Copenhagen. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)

President Trump held a “constructive” telephone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, both Danish and U.S. officials said Friday, as the NATO allies appeared to back away from a confrontation over Trump’s abrupt cancellation of a planned visit to Denmark.

“The President had a phone call yesterday with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark. The call was constructive, and we look forward to working with our Danish partners on many critical issues,” a senior Trump administration official said Friday.

Frederiksen’s office had announced the conversation earlier in the day and also said it took place on Thursday.

Trump announced Tuesday night that he was calling off a state visit to Copenhagen early next month because Frederiksen refused to entertain the sale of Greenland.

Frederiksen told reporters Wednesday she was surprised and considered the cancellation a missed opportunity. Preparations for the two-day visit were “well underway,” she said.

Danes had reacted with a mix of outrage and amusement to news that Trump wanted to discuss purchasing the self-governing country that is part of the kingdom of Denmark.

Frederiksen called the idea of the sale “absurd,” angering Trump.

He said her reaction had been “nasty.”

“I thought it was not a nice statement, the way she blew me off,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “She shouldn’t treat the United States that way.”

Danes have long considered themselves to have a particularly close relationship with the United States. Denmark actively supported the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq beginning in 2003, even as France and Germany refused to do so, and served alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.