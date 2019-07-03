President Trump on Wednesday boasted that his Independence Day celebration planned for Thursday will be “the show of a lifetime” and defended concerns about its cost, saying that it will be “very little compared to what it is worth.”

Trump administration officials have refused to say how much taxpayers will have to pay for the expanded celebration on the Mall this year, which the president has dubbed the “Salute to America.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Park Service is diverting nearly $2.5 million in entrance and recreation fees primarily intended to improve parks across the country to cover costs associated with Trump’s event, according to two individuals familiar with the arrangement.

[Park Service diverts $2.5 million in fees for Trump’s July Fourth extravaganza]

The diverted park fees represent just a fraction of the extra costs the government faces as a result of the event, which will include displays of military hardware, flyovers by an array of jets including Air Force One, the deployment of tanks on the Mall and an extended pyrotechnics show.

The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth. We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

“The cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We own the planes, we have the pilots, the airport is right next door (Andrews), all we need is the fuel. We own the tanks and all. Fireworks are donated by two of the greats. Nice!”

In an earlier tweet Wednesday, Trump said that the “July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big.”

“It will be the show of a lifetime!” he added.

Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.