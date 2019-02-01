President Trump pushed back Friday on Senate Republicans, who voted overwhelmingly the previous day for a measure that rebuked his rationale for withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

In morning tweets, Trump said that the moves were consistent with a campaign promise to withdraw from “Endless Wars” that have resulted in “unlimited spending and death” and argued that under his leadership the Islamic State had been all but destroyed.

“It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely,” Trump wrote. “Certain people must get smart!”

I inherited a total mess in Syria and Afghanistan, the “Endless Wars” of unlimited spending and death. During my campaign I said, very strongly, that these wars must finally end. We spend $50 Billion a year in Afghanistan and have hit them so hard that we are now talking peace... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

....after 18 long years. Syria was loaded with ISIS until I came along. We will soon have destroyed 100% of the Caliphate, but will be watching them closely. It is now time to start coming home and, after many years, spending our money wisely. Certain people must get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2019

Trump’s tweets came a day after the vast majority of Senate Republicans backed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in voting for a measure that declared the Islamic State’s presence and activity in both Syria and Afghanistan continue to pose a serious threat to the United States.

The measure, presented as an amendment to a greater Middle East policy bill, was a striking reprimand of the president from a GOP that has become increasingly comfortable expressing its opposition to Trump’s foreign policy through votes on the Senate floor.

That it was spearheaded by McConnell (R-Ky.), who often waits to cross Trump until there is overwhelming momentum in his conference, indicates how deeply the president’s announcements broke faith within the party.

Republicans spent years accusing Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, of pursuing capricious troop withdrawals and have refused to defend Trump’s efforts to do the same.

“I believe the threats remain. ISIS and al-Qaeda have yet to be defeated, and American national security interests require continued commitment to our mission there,” McConnell said Thursday, before the 68-to-23 vote.

The measure divided Senate Democrats, with many arguing that rebuking Trump was not worth the cost of greenlighting endless war.