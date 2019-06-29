FILE - In this June 9, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter smiles as he returns to Maranatha Baptist Church to teach Sunday School, less than a month after falling and breaking his hip, in Plains Ga. The 94-year-old former U.S. president said Friday, June 28, that he believes Russia’s meddling “if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” Carter said he believes Trump “lost the election” and became president “because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is dismissing former President Jimmy Carter’s swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency as nothing more than a “Democrat talking point” as he takes his own digs at Carter.

Trump was asked Saturday about the 94-year-old former U.S. president’s comments alleging that Russian interference in the 2016 election was responsible for putting Trump in the White House.

Trump tells reporters during a a press conference in Japan that Carter is “a nice man,” but says he was “a terrible president” who has been “trashed within his own party.”

Trump is also insisting that he won his 2016 contest against Democrat Hillary Clinton “not because of Russia,” and “not because of anybody but myself.”

