Its arrival also underscores how little the evidence of Russia’s desire to wreak havoc on U.S. elections laid out now in numerous reports and investigations has chastened the president and his allies.

With the 2020 election only a few months away, new warnings are being raised about the desire of Russia, China and other countries to interfere in America’s democratic process.

But Trump has dismissed those warnings while advocating theories the report and the intelligence community say are being propagated by Russian intelligence services.

Trump has pushed the debunked theories that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election and that it did so on behalf of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The bipartisan report found that Russian intelligence operations manufactured that theory, which Trump has never disavowed and which played a role in his impeachment when he pressed the issue in a 2019 phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“I don’t know about Russia, I don’t know about Ukraine,” he told reporters Tuesday in response to the report’s findings.

The president’s allies, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, rather than eschew help from abroad in the wake of 2016, have instead sought information from Ukraine in an attempt to undermine former vice president Joe Biden — even though the intelligence community has said the theories being pursued are of dubious value and potentially tied to Russian intelligence agencies.

The Senate Intelligence Committee report is Congress’s only bipartisan examination of Russian interference in the last election. It found that coordination between 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Kremlin operative Konstantin Kilimnik to downplay Moscow’s activities posed a “grave counterintelligence threat.”

Manafort worked with a Russian intelligence officer “on narratives that sought to undermine evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election,” including the idea that purported Ukrainian election interference was of greater concern, the report found.

The Ukrainian interference theory has been repeatedly challenged and parts of it debunked multiple times, even before Trump began giving voice to it. But since 2016, the Republican Party’s fixation on it has only expanded, with a new twist: Now, instead of being a purported problem unto itself, it has become a vehicle to bolster the GOP’s charges of bias run amok at the FBI, and corrupt activities by Biden while he served as vice president and took the lead in dealing with Ukraine.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is expected to release a report next month examining whether certain Ukrainians with a record of corruption had inappropriate influence over U.S. foreign policy, because Biden’s son, Hunter, served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that had come under investigation by Ukrainian authorities while his father, as vice president, had primary responsibility for Ukraine foreign policy.

The contention has been promoted not only by the president and his allies but by a cadre of Ukrainian operatives with Kremlin ties, who have also claimed to have been supplying information — including tapes of Biden in Ukraine — to the committee and others.

Giuliani has been public about the wide net he has cast to undermine Biden.

Some of the material Giuliani has sought, including tapes of conversations between Biden and Ukrainian officials, apparently surfaced in Ukraine this year, via a Ukrainian lawmaker with close ties to Russia, although the authenticity of the tapes is in dispute. The development was touted by Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in May.

Biden’s campaign has said the tapes are part of an effort to concoct conspiracy theories to smear him.

Homeland Security and Government Reform Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and other Republicans have denied taking any such information from Ukrainians, save for Andriy Telizhenko, who works for a Democratic-led lobbying firm and has alleged that Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that put Hunter Biden on its board, was discussed during a White House meeting in early 2016.

But earlier this month, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that some Kremlin-linked actors, including pro-Kremlin Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach, who made allegations regarding the Bidens, have been “spreading claims about corruption. . . to undermine former vice president Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party.”

The Intelligence Committee’s report is the backdrop against which Johnson’s report — which may be produced jointly with the Senate Finance Committee — is likely to be measured. Johnson’s findings are not expected to receive any Democratic backing.

The president’s allies have also alleged that Ukraine ties underlie a dossier of Trump’s purported Russia ties that was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, as a top source in that report is a Ukraine-born researcher who previously worked at the Brookings Institution. In recent weeks, Johnson’s committee has sought records from the State Department of any contacts with officials from the Brookings Institution regarding Trump or Steele.

The Senate report also delivered a scathing assessment of how the FBI handled the Steele dossier, stating that officials gave the report “unjustified credence, based on an incomplete understanding of Steele’s past reporting record.”

A new Pew Research Center analysis released Tuesday found that about three out of four U.S. adults say it is very or somewhat likely that Russia or other foreign governments will attempt to influence the upcoming presidential election, including 44 percent who say it is very likely.

But the president’s campaign made clear Tuesday that it views any examination of Russia’s role in the 2016 election as an attempt to besmirch the president that should be summarily dismissed rather than examined for lessons to be learned about threats to U.S. elections.

“The Russia Collusion Hoax is the greatest political scandal in the history of this country. As this report proves — yet again — there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign,” campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.