President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss Cliff Sims as “a gofer” and “a mess” as the former communications aide continued a string of television appearances to promote a new tell-all book that portrays dysfunction and duplicity at the White House.

“A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Trump wrote. “He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!”

A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction. He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

The tweet landed as Sims was in the middle of his latest interview, this one on CNN.

“Nice,” Sims said when the tweet was read on the air. “There it is.”

Sims said that he knew being on the receiving end of an angry Trump tweet was a possibility when he decide to write his book, “Team of Vipers,” which includes a mix of praise and criticism for a president he served for 500 days in the White House.

“My identify is not wrapped up in being a Trump staffer,” said Sims. “My identity is wrapped up in who I am in my faith. Those are things that matter to me. I know who Jesus says I am. It don’t matter to me what Donald Trump or anyone else says that I am.”

[‘Absolutely out of control’: Cliff Sims’s book depicts life in Trump’s White House]

Shortly after the appearance wrapped up, Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, announced via Twitter that the campaign is preparing to file a lawsuit against Sims for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The Trump campaign and White House have made a regular practice of requiring employees to sign agreements aimed at preventing them from saying demeaning or disparaging things about Trump.

Similar threats have been made in the past, sometimes without follow through.

During the CNN interview, Sims said he wasn’t sure whether he had signed such an agreement.

Sims is not the first former staffer that Trump has sought to diminish following publication of a tell-all book.

In August, he called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “a crazed, crying lowlife” and “that dog” in a tweet as she was doing publicity for her book, “Unhinged.”

Unlike memoirs of other Trump officials, Sims’s book is neither a sycophantic portrayal of the president nor a blistering account written to settle scores.

The author presents himself as a true believer in Trump and his agenda, and even writes whimsically of the president, but still is critical of him, especially his morality. Sims also finds fault in himself, a rarity in Trump World, writing that at times he was “selfish,” “nakedly ambitious” and “a coward.”

Philip Rucker contributed to this report.