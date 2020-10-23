AD

In at least one case, a drop in the percentage of Black employees was fueled by managerial indifference that diversity training is designed to combat.

A Government Accounting Office report repeatedly cites “a lack of senior USAID leadership attention to diversity.” GAO said the odds of promotion in USAID’s civil service are “31 to 41 percent lower for racial or ethnic minorities than for whites in early and mid career.”

The report has a shortcoming – the information about promotion did not separate groups by race or ethnicity, so they all are lumped together as non-White. On employment, however, the proportion of Black career USAID staffers fell five percentage points even as the overall proportion of ethnic and employees of color grew from fiscal 2002 to 2018.

An agency statement said it is “demonstrating our commitment to workforce diversity” by doubling its Office of Civil Rights and Diversity staffing, conducting targeted outreach for “historically underrepresented” groups, establishing an Affirmative Employment Program, and restarting the agency’s Executive Diversity Council.

State’s percentage of African American employees also fell during the 2002-2018 period, including an eight-percentage point drop in Black civil service staffers, GAO found. Even with a 1-point increase at the Foreign Service, the percentage of Black diplomats is about half of the percentage of African Americans in the nation’s population.

State said it “has taken—and continues to take—many concrete steps to increase the diversity of our workforce and foster a more inclusive organization,” including a new diversity and inclusion strategic plan addressing potential workplace barriers.

The VA has suffered racism allegations before, the latest flowing from agency data indicating that White employees are promoted at a much higher rate than African Americans.

Figures obtained by the American Federation of Government Employees through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate White staffers were promoted to management at almost twice the rate of their Black colleagues in fiscal 2019 and through mid-July of fiscal 2020.

In August, union officials released a survey that said 78 percent of VA employees believe racism is a problem.

The data “point to an underlying bias at the VA against Black workers and validate the complaints our members have shared regarding the systemic racism they face every day while simply trying to serve our nation’s veterans and war heroes,” said AFGE President Everett Kelley.

Christina Noel, VA’s press secretary, called the data “incomplete and not definitive.” “Unlike AFGE, VA does not tolerate harassment or discrimination in any form,” she said, pointing to a former union president who was forced out following sexual harassment allegations.

Despite examples like those found by GAO and in the VA report, Trump’s Sept. 22 order and a subsequent memo from his Office of Management and Budget have prohibited training by agencies and contractors that cover specific topics like white privilege and implicit bias.

The memo from OMB Director Russell Vought ordered agencies to review their “trainings to determine whether they teach, advocate, or promote the divisive concepts.” He urged agencies to search training-related materials to determine the existence of the now-banned topics. Nonetheless, they are based in the reality of systemic racism – another topic now rendered unmentionable.

“Our current national reckoning on race presents an opportunity to seek solutions to dismantle racism and misogyny and move toward equity and inclusion,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “We must not let this latest attack on racial and gender justice get in the way of efforts aimed at providing equal opportunity to all.”

Preceding the executive order was another Vought memo, dated Sept. 4, that said “these types of ‘trainings’ not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.” Vought seemingly is unaware that race-based slavery was a fundamental part of the nation for nearly a century after its inception.

In a tweet, he trumpeted training cancellations at State, VA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A Justice Department program on gender diversity also was cancelled and USAID said it “has put a pause” on agency diversity and inclusion training. Before training resumes, an Office of Personnel Management memo to agency heads says it “must review and approve all diversity and inclusion materials before they are utilized.”

The opposition to Trump’s directives has been furious.

“In the middle of a national reckoning on racial injustice, the Trump administration is trying to sweep our nation’s history of racism under the rug,” leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said in a joint statement. “Our institutions, particularly the federal government, play a critical role in dismantling systems of oppression and creating a more just and equitable society. The Tri-Caucus Chairs call on the Trump administration to reverse its effort to end anti-racism training.”