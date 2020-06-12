Trump’s comments came hours after Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologized for appearing alongside the president at St. John’s Episcopal Church minutes after federal authorities forcibly removed peaceful protesters from the area. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who also participated in the photo opportunity, has said he did not realize in advance what would be happening.

AD

AD

Asked whether he thinks such concerns are “significant,” Trump replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

“I mean, if that’s the way they feel, I think that’s fine,” Trump told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner. “I have good relationships with the military. I’ve rebuilt our military. . . . When we took it over from President Obama and Biden, the military was a joke.”

Ahead of the June 1 photo opportunity, Milley, wearing combat fatigues, and Esper walked behind Trump and a cadre of presidential aides from the White House and across Lafayette Square to the historic church. The president then stood in front of it and posed for photographs holding up a Bible.

Milley said in a prerecorded graduation speech to students at the National Defense University on Thursday that it was important to keep “a keen sense of situational awareness” and that he had failed to do so.

AD

AD

“As many of you saw the results of the photograph of me in Lafayette Square last week, that sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” Milley said. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Trump’s comments came in a wide-ranging interview with Faulkner taped Thursday in Dallas, where Trump held a roundtable discussion on race relations and policing. Portions of the interview were aired by the cable station on Thursday night, while other portions are airing on Friday.

Missy Ryan contributed to this report.