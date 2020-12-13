“No, it’s not over,” Trump told host Brian Kilmeade in the interview, which was taped Saturday at the Army-Navy game at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. “We keep going, and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases. We’re, you know, in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us. We won every one of them. We won Pennsylvania. We won Michigan. We won Georgia by a lot.”

Trump lost those swing states and others to Biden, who won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Kilmeade noted that the electoral college will meet Monday and the ballots will then be transmitted to Congress, which will officially count the votes on Jan. 6. Asked how that process affects his chances for successfully challenging the results, Trump demurred.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’re going to speed it up as much as we can, but you can only go so fast. They give us very little time.”

Public polling shows that many Republican voters doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 election, prompting some observers to worry that Trump’s refusal to concede will further divide the country.

Nonetheless, the president has continued to make unfounded accusations of fraud, calling the election “a sham and a shame” and dismissing concerns that his actions are driving Americans further apart.

“No,” Trump told Kilmeade. “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly. This wasn’t, like, a close election. ... I didn’t lose. The election was rigged.”

Asked whether he plans to attend Biden’s inauguration next month, Trump declined to say.