Gosar has said the video, which was produced by his taxpayer-funded office, had been mischaracterized and was not intended to be a threat. In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the the video also depicted Gosar’s character attacking President Joe Biden with swords.
Gosar is no stranger to controversy. He’s made appearances at fringe right-wing events, including a gathering in Florida last February hosted by a man who has promoted white supremacist beliefs, and earlier this year looked to form an America First Caucus with other hard-line Republican House members that aimed to promote “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, meanwhile, has called the censure an “abuse of power” by Democrats and signaled payback should Republicans retake the House majority next year.