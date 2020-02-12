Trump is scheduled to spend part of the Presidents Day weekend at his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The White House didn’t confirm his attendance at the race.

Trump last year praised retired driver Mario Andretti, reminiscing about a ride Andretti gave him in a race car for his reality show “The Apprentice.”

“I said, ‘Mario, get me out of here. I want to get out of this car,’” Trump recalled. “We went so fast. We literally -- we covered four blocks in like a second.”