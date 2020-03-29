By Associated Press March 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDTWASHINGTON — Trump extends federal social distancing guidance for 30 days as scientists warn virus continues to spread.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy