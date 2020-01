Trump’s defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow — who represented the president during special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — is also expected to play a significant role.

AD

AD

Ratcliffe, a former United States attorney from Texas, was selected by Trump last summer as the director of national intelligence but ultimately withdrew from consideration amid questions about his experience. Jordan, of Ohio, is a longtime House Judiciary Committee member who was temporarily moved to the intelligence panel for the impeachment hearings and was one of the key GOP questioners.

It is not clear when the trial would begin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he has the votes to start “phase one” of the trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the documents. GOP senators have rallied behind his push to postpone a decision on witnesses until later in the trial.

Pelosi is delaying transmission of the articles as Democrats press to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton and other new witnesses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD