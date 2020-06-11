The debate over renaming military bases comes amid a convulsive and painful national reckoning over police mistreatment of African Americans sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

On Wednesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved by voice vote an amendment to the defense authorization measure offered by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) that would require the Pentagon to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets within three years.

Assets are defined as bases, installations, streets, buildings, facilities, aircraft, ships, planes, weapons, equipment or any other property owned or controlled by the Department of Defense.

The committee passed the full bill Thursday morning by a vote of 25 to 2, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

According to the executive summary, the measure would establish “a commission to study and provide recommendations concerning the removal, names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America, addressing an implementation plan, cost, and criteria for renaming, among other procedures.”

News of the amendment’s approval was first reported by Roll Call.

Trump on Wednesday rejected the idea of removing the names honoring Confederate military figures who fought on behalf of preserving the institution of slavery, saying in a tweet that he would “not even consider” changing the names of bases. Trump’s own defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, has said he would consider such proposals, and prominent former military figures, including retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, have suggested that such a step is overdue.

“The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations. Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with. Respect our Military!”

On Thursday morning, he struck a similar theme, tweeting: “THOSE THAT DENY THEIR HISTORY ARE DOOMED TO REPEAT IT!”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also defended Trump’s position in a Fox News Channel interview Thursday morning, arguing that renaming the bases would be an insult to U.S. soldiers.

“He takes it personally offensive that the notion that the men who deployed to World War II, to War World I, to Korea, to all across the world, to Vietnam, the last bit of the United States many of these men saw were these forts, and to somehow imply these forts were racist installations and that’s the last thing they saw as they left — many of them lost their life overseas — the president will not stand for that,” McEnany said.

“The president will respect this, because these forts and these names are associated with the heroes within them, not the name on the fort,” she added.