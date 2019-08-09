President Trump defended billionaire real estate developer and fitness chains owner Stephen Ross, whose businesses are facing boycotts over a Trump reelection fundraiser he’s hosting at his Hamptons home on Friday.

“He’s a great friend of mine, he’s a very successful guy. We were competitors but friends in real estate in New York in the old days,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before departing for Long Island, N.Y. “He’s probably more inclined to be a liberal if you want to know the truth, but he likes me, he respects me.”

Trump critics called on people to cancel their memberships at Ross-owned clubs such as Equinox Fitness and SoulCycle. The parent firm, Related Companies, also owns eateries such as Bluestone Lane Coffee, Momofuku, and &pizza.

Trump dismissed the backlash Ross is facing over the fundraiser, saying “it just makes Steve much hotter.”

“I didn’t speak to him yet, I’ll see him in a little while,” Trump said. “The controversy makes Steve Ross hotter. He’ll figure that out in about a week. But he’s very happy … a lot of people are going.”

Ross, in a statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday, said he will speak up when he disagrees with Trump, and called himself “an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability.”

Equinox and SoulCycle sought to distance their brands from Ross, putting out a joint statement that Ross “is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”

The cost to attend the fundraiser at Ross’s home runs as high as $250,000, which gets a donor a private roundtable discussion with Trump in addition to a lunch and a photo. Trump will attend a second fundraiser in the Hamptons, and said he expects the two events will raise around $12 million for his reelection campaign.

Michelle Ye Hee Lee contributed to this story.