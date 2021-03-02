In the penultimate paragraph of the 34-page letter to congressional leaders that opens the report, Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro said GAO meetings with top administration officials are important to resolving these particularly vexing problems.

But Trump officials in the agencies and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) generally declined to meet with GAO as previous administrations did, wrote Dodaro, who heads the GAO. “We hope that these sessions can be resumed,” he wrote, “because they have in the past led to greater progress on high-risk issues.”

Russ Vought, Trump’s OMB director, disputed Dodaro’s assessment. “OMB met regularly with GAO, and not once in all our meetings did the Comptroller ever raise concerns about not getting OMB’s input on the high risk work,” Vought said in a statement.

A lack of progress is the report’s main message. The list does not cover policies and actions by the Biden administration, which took office on January 20.

This year’s list has 36 high-risk areas, one more than 2019 and the most ever. Twenty of those remain unchanged and five regressed. Seven areas improved, including one in the total that is progressing its way off the list of shame. Two new high-risk problems were added. Two more require congressional rather than administrative action.

Kudos to Pentagon officials for getting one area on a path toward removal from the list. GAO cut the Defense Department’s infrastructure management problems because of actions number-crunchers love, including a reduction in leases and infrastructure costs that saved millions of dollars.

Booby prizes for going backward or joining the list go to agencies with programs needing quick and significant action. With GAO’s explanations, they include:

●U.S. Postal Service financial viability. “This regression is due to USPS’s business model not being financially sustainable. USPS expenses exceeded revenues by $18 billion in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 as its labor compensation costs continued to increase while the volume of its most profitable mail products continued to decline.”

The findings point to reasons postal officials “have been working on developing a comprehensive 10-year strategy that will be finalized soon to address the serious but solvable challenges of the Postal Service,” USPS said in a statement. “As Postmaster General [Louis] DeJoy told Congress last week, ‘years of financial stress, underinvestment, unachievable service standards, and lack of operational precision have resulted in a system that does not have adequate resiliency to adjust and adapt to changing circumstances.’”

●2020 Census. The Census Bureau shortened its data collection time “even though COVID-19 had forced the Bureau to pause field data collection operations for approximately 3 months. Compressing the time frame to collect data and process responses has increased the risk of compromised data quality.”

●National cybersecurity. Trump administration lapses, including elements missing from a national cyber strategy and implementation plan, earned this issue a place on the list.

●Federal workforce issues. What GAO calls “strategic human capital management” regressed “due to the absence of Senate confirmed leadership at OPM (Office of Personnel Management) for 18 of the last 24 months, as of January 2021. As a result, the federal government has lacked the attention from the highest levels needed to address long-standing and emerging skills gaps…Skills gaps caused by insufficient number of staff, inadequate workforce planning, and a lack of training in critical skills are contributing to our designating 22 of the 35 other areas as high risk.”

An OPM statement said “the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting federal workers and meeting agencies’ most urgent human capital needs is reflected in early executive action which has prioritized worker safety and empowerment, along with recruitment and hiring to address some critical skills gaps.” President Biden has nominated Kiran Ahuja to lead the agency.

●Environmental Protection Agency toxic chemicals programs. Among other problems, EPA “did not complete workforce or workload planning to ensure the agency can meet … deadlines,” including for chemical risk evaluations. An agency statement said Biden officials “will review the conclusions and recommendations in the GAO Report.”

Some agencies did not respond to requests for comment.

The two areas added to the list are Small Business Administration emergency covid loans and federal drug abuse programs. “While loans have greatly aided many small businesses,” GAO said “evidence of fraud and significant program integrity risks need much greater oversight and management attention.”

Drug abuse programs have been hampered by missing elements in the strategy developed by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. “For example,” GAO said, “the 2020 Strategy did not include the required 5-year projection for the National Drug Control Program and budget priorities. It also did not include estimates of federal funding or other resources needed to achieve each of the Strategy’s long-range quantifiable goals.”

No agency wants its programs on the GAO list, but its reports have resulted in big savings. During the 15 years from fiscal 2006 through 2020, GAO auditors attribute $575 billion in savings to progress on resolving problems on the high-risk list. That includes $225 billion in the last two years, despite what GAO says was the lack of full cooperation by the Trump administration.